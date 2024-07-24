This is how Kamala Harris reacted when asked about bombing refugee camps and mass mürdering innocents in Gaza… “We are not telling Israel how to conduct this war.”

One thought on “This is how Kamala Harris reacted when asked about bombing refugee camps and mass mürdering innocents in Gaza… “We are not telling Israel how to conduct this war.”

  1. Yeah, we won’t tell Israel “how it should conduct this war” but we’ll keep sending them mega bucks and big bad bombs.
    Hypocrite BAST*RD!!

    .

    Reply

Join the Conversation

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


*