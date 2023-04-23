Russia follows WHO’s lead and ramps up fear of the Arcturus variant by RHODA WILSON

By Edward Slavsquat

Russia is bracing for a wave of highly infectious Arcturus, the newest and trendiest “covid subvariant,” Rospotrebnadzor chief Anna Popova announced on Thursday.

Fellow BRICS member India is currently experiencing an “intense” outbreak of this computer model, and Russia – which has already registered four confirmed cases! – should expect its own Arcturus surge by the end of May, Popova predicted.

A sharp uptick in hospitalisations is not anticipated, but just in case, Russia’s healthcare system is ready for “additional stress and overload,” she reassured the public.

Do ordinary Russians care at all about the Dreaded Virus? No. But the Russian government is dialling up the Virus Fear anyway – in perfect synchronisation with the WHO’s decision to “upgrade” Arcturus to a “variant of interest.”

Bill Gates’ global vaccine cabal “Gavi” has the details (source)

As expected, Russian state media has scrambled its Scam-jets.

Vesti reported that specialists at the Gamaleya Centre are already “conducting research to assess the biological risks of the spread of the new subvariant.”

The outlet also created a helpful Arcturus FAQ:

You can reduce the risk of Arcturus by using protective masks in crowded places, washing your hands often and thoroughly, and when this is not possible, treating them with an antiseptic.

RIA Novosti warned its readers that Arcturus has “a completely new symptom that was not previously characteristic of covid-19 – conjunctivitis, or ‘pink eye’, accompanied by itching.”

Parliamentskaya Gazeta, the official newspaper of Russia’s Federal Assembly, interviewed a top virologist about this terrifying development.

According to this esteemed medical professional:

[Arcturus] spreads from person-to-person 20 per cent faster than the previous Kraken strain, which is a significant rate. Therefore, it is obvious that another wave of covid is coming. […] If Arcturus is able to link up with the Wuhan or Delta variant that are still circulating in the population, this could lead to dire consequences. […] Even more terrible events will develop if Arcturus is joined by the SARS coronavirus (SARS) of 2002, which has a 15 per cent mortality rate, or the MERS virus, which circulated in 2014-2015 with a huge mortality rate of 40 per cent… [T]he hybrid of Arcturus and these unpleasant strains is very scary if it suddenly happens.

Good heavens!

Russian state media

How can Russians protect themselves from the Arcturus-SARS-MERS murder-plague?

Do you even have to ask?

The likelihood of Russia leaving the WHO – or even just politely declining to follow Collective West, Bill Gates-funded “health recommendations” – is rapidly approaching 0%.

Sorry, but it’s true.

About the Author

Edward Slavsquat is a moniker sometimes used by Riley Waggaman, an American writer and journalist who has lived in Russia for close to a decade. He has contributed to many websites, including Anti-Empire, Russian Faith, Brownstone Institute, Unlimited Hangout, and Geopolitics & Empire. He worked for Press TV, Russia Insider, and RT before going on his own. You can follow him on Twitter HERE and on his Substack page HERE.