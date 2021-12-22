Russia Says US Preparing Chemical Weapons False Flag in Eastern Ukraine

Investment Watch – by Chris Black

Remember CIA/Mossad false flag chemical attacks in Syria from a few years ago? Putin surely does.

Also ,keep in mind that every single war ZOG has ever started has been kicked off with a false flag.

The build-up of hysteria before the false flag which results in troop deployments.

We’ve all seen this movie before.

