Schumer Moves to Silence Criticism of Israel as Hate Speech With ‘Antisemitism Awareness Act’

By Chris Menahan – Information Liberation

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is trying to ram through the “Antisemitism Awareness Act” to silence criticism of Jews and Israel as hate speech and empower the federal government to crack down on anti-Israel protests on college campuses.

Schumer is attempting to pass the bill by adding it to the so-called “must pass” 2025 National Defense Authorization Act but is drawing pushback from House Speaker Mike Johnson.

Johnson already passed the bill in the House and agrees with the bill in principle but just wants it to be a standalone vote (trashing our First Amendment on behalf of a foreign power now has bipartisan consensus).

From Jewish Insider, “Johnson will reject Schumer’s bid to put Antisemitism Awareness Act in the NDAA”:

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) plans to reject Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer’s (D-NY) proposal to add the long-stalled Antisemitism Awareness Act to the 2025 National Defense Authorization Act, throwing the legislation back into limbo. Johnson suggested that Schumer is trying to avoid putting senators on record about the bill with a standalone vote, and that the legislation could be outside the scope of the annual defense and national security bill, which routinely serves as a vehicle for a host of other legislation.

“It has been reported that Leader Schumer wants to avoid a vote of accountability and instead attach the Antisemitism Awareness Act to the annual NDAA legislation. By necessity, the NDAA will be strictly limited to matters pertaining to national security,” Johnson said in a statement to Jewish Insider. “The House passed the Antisemitism Awareness Act more than six months ago. Leader Schumer should simply put the Antisemitism bill on the Senate floor without delay, give Senators a chance to debate this very important issue, and pass this bill on its own.”

The American people just voted overwhelming for the (ostensibly) free speech candidate in the 2024 election and this is how our AIPAC-owned Congress responds.

Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz, who resigned just two days ago after Trump nominated him to be Attorney General, called out the “hate speech” bill earlier this year (in a tweet he deleted just yesterday) and said it would criminalize the Gospel itself:

Gaetz wrote:

This evening, I will vote AGAINST the ridiculous hate speech bill called the “Antisemitism Awareness Act.” Antisemitism is wrong, but this legislation is written without regard for the Constitution, common sense, or even the common understanding of the meaning of words. The Gospel itself would meet the definition of antisemitism under the terms of this bill! The bill says the definition of antisemitism includes “contemporary examples of antisemitism” identified by the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA). One of those examples includes: “…claims of Jews killing Jesus…” The Bible is clear. There is no myth or controversy on this. Therefore, I will not support this bill.

This bill is a blatant attack on the First Amendment and a pledge of allegiance to the Israel Lobby.

Kentucky Rep. Thomas Massie also called out the “unconstitutional” bill as a blatant violation of the First Amendment:

Anyone supporting this attack on our First Amendment is an enemy of free speech who thinks protecting Jewish feelings should take precedence over our Bill of Rights.