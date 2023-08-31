SCOOP: New mandatory hospital staff training promotes transitioning 4-year-olds

By LIBS OF TIKTOK

An employee at Kaiser Permanente, one of the largest healthcare providers on the West Coast, reached out to us after she was mandated to take a new staff training on “gender affirming care.” The employee, who wishes to remain anonymous for fear of losing her job, was horrified that a healthcare facility would be promoting the mutilation and castration of children.

Let’s take a deep dive into what Kaiser is teaching their staff about children transitioning. First, the learning objections state that employees should be able to “explain the importance of gender affirming care to patients.” Doctors need to be able to explain to teenagers why it’s so important to get their breasts chopped off! Makes complete sense.

Next, providers employed by KP are required to watch a forty-five minute course featuring a series of videos about Transgender and Gender Diverse care.

In the training video, a young boy who now identifies as a girl, discusses how he always knew he was a boy from age 4. Another individual, now an adult identifying as a man, says she knew she was trans at age 3.

More of the training video feature a variety of transgender people speaking of how unsafe they feel, the dangers of using a gendered restroom, and claims of “violence.” The most oppressed and marginalized group who only have their flags hanging all over schools, stores, libraries, streets, offices, etc., are of course, the true victims.

On their website, Kaiser has a chart on “Culturally Responsive Care” for transgender and gender-nonconforming people. They claim sex is “assigned” at birth and suggest there are many genders. Imagine going to a doctor who thinks a person’s biological sex is “assigned” and that there are infinite genders!

Kaiser also boasts on their site that they provide pediatric gender care, offering surgical procedures and irreversible hormone therapy which they offer to children.

For more on Kaiser’s sex change surgeries which they do on minors, read our article about a KP whistleblower here.

One former patient, Chloe Cole, who received a double mastectomy as a teen, is suing Kaiser for what they did to her when she was young and confused.

Surgeries on minors in the name of “gender affirmation” are extremely harmful. Children aren’t old enough to make such a drastic decision. One study even reports that people who underwent sex change surgery have a higher rate of suicidal ideation and psychiatric issues AFTER surgery.

The fact that Kaiser keeps promoting childhood transition is disgraceful and dangerous. What happened to “do no harm?”

