Secret Documents Reveal Pfizer, FDA & Fact Checkers lied About Toxic Graphene Oxide Inside the Covid-19 Vaccines by Patrick Webb

A relatively new substance that is still poorly understood is graphene oxide. But what is certain is that it can be toxic to the body’s cells and tissues, according to studies. Additional research has revealed that graphene oxide is toxic to blood cells, causing oxidative stress and inflammation.

This is why it’s alarming to learn that Graphene Oxide (GO), which is connected to the COVID-19 vaccines created by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna, has been in and out of the news for the past two years.

Doctors and scientists have independently verified that Graphene Oxide is in fact present in these vaccines through a number of studies. However, these claims have been refuted by the manufacturers, drug regulators, and so-called fact-checkers, likely as a result of the known toxic effects it has on the body.

For instance, in a fact-check article published on July 23, 2021, Reuters, which effectively feeds news to the entire Western world without most people realizing it, claimed that it is impossible for the Covid vaccines to contain graphene oxide because they would be either dark brown or black in color instead of the clear or yellowish color they are.

However, Reuter’s Fact Checkers neglected to mention that it is entirely feasible to create a clear or yellowish liquid when Graphene Oxide is combined with other ingredients, such as Sucrose, a listed ingredient of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine.

However, at the time this article was being written, Reuters did not have access to a document that the US Food & Drug Administration (FDA) had to publish in February 2023 as per a US Federal Court order.

A document that was submitted to the FDA by Pfizer to gain Emergency Use Authorization (EUA).

A document that confirms it is perfectly possible for toxic Graphene Oxide to end up in the Covid-19 vaccines due to the manufacturing process.

The Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine is an injection of genetic material known as mRNA that enters your body’s cells and instructs them to produce the Spike (S) protein that is allegedly present on the surface of the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

A multi-step manufacturing process, including the creation and purification of messenger RNA (mRNA) molecules as well as the formulation and packaging of the vaccine, is required to create this extremely complex “vaccine.”

And according to Pfizer, it is required during the manufacturing process of its Covid-19 vaccine. But we only know this thanks to a U.S. Federal Court Judge ordering the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) to publish all the documents that Pfizer submitted to gain Emergency Use Authorization.

For those who don’t know, the Covid-19 injections had not completed phase 3 and 4 trials, so could not be fully approved in December 2020. Instead, they had to be authorized for emergency use only. This is why it’s criminal that they extended the EUA to children, considering they are at little to no risk of suffering anything more severe than the common cold if infected with the alleged SARS-CoV-2 virus.

The documents would not have been made public for 75 years if the Federal Court Judge had not ordered the FDA to do so. mainly because the FDA asked for this amount of time to publish the documents under the Freedom of Information Act.

However, a group of scientists and medical researchers sued the FDA to compel the release of millions of documents pertaining to the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine’s Emergency Use Authorization.

Federal Judge Mark Pittman also mandated that the FDA release 55,000 pages per month beginning in early January 2022, and PHMPT has since posted all of the documents as they have been made available on its website.

Sadly, one of the most recent documents published by the FDA, saved as 125742_S1_M4_4.2.1 vr vtr 10741.pdf, confirms the use of Graphene Oxide in the manufacturing process of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine. Proving that medicine regulators the mainstream media, Fact Checkers and Pfizer have all been lying to you.

The study’s goal was to “express and characterize the vaccine antigen encoded by BNT162b2,” according to the document, which Pfizer conducted between April 7 and August 19, 2020.

In simple terms, the study was done to find out how the vaccine functions. According to the study, your cells were given instructions by the vaccine to produce a protein called P2 S, which is the Spike protein of the purported Covd-19 virus.

The millions of spike proteins then bind to a receptor called ACE2 on the surface of your cells, inducing an immune system response.

But what is most concerning about the study is the confirmation on page 7 that Graphene Oxide is required to manufacture the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine.

Pfizer states on page 7 of the study in section 3.4 the following –

Consequently, a variety of factors during the manufacturing process could possibly introduce contaminants or foreign materials into the vaccine. This obviously includes the potential for different concentrations of graphene oxide (GO) to end up in the final item.

The use of raw materials or reagents that contain the toxic substance or other graphene-based materials could be one potential source of Graphene Oxide contamination.

For instance, if Graphene Oxide is present in the manufacturing process as a contaminant in one of the reagents, this could potentially introduce it into the vaccine.

Similar to this, improper cleaning or validation of the manufacturing equipment could result in contamination of the vaccine with graphene oxide.

Filters and other items that are used to sterilize or purify the vaccine could also be a source of Graphene Oxide contamination.

Although these materials are intended to eliminate impurities and foreign substances, if they are not properly designed or validated, they may introduce Graphene Oxide into the vaccine.

In October 2021, The Expose team published an investigation of data found in the USA’s Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS). They found that extremely high numbers of adverse reactions and deaths have been reported against specific lot numbers of the Covid-19 vaccines several times.

Source

At the time, as you can see from the above chart, just 4% of the batches of Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine produced were responsible for every single death reported to the CDC as being due to Pfizer Covid-19 vaccination.

Could it be that these batches of the Pfizer vaccine had a yellowish color and therefore a higher concentration of Graphene Oxide?

Because just a few months prior, Reuters published a fact check that claimed the Covid-19 vaccines do not contain Graphene Oxide, and provided the following explanation as to why –

But Reuters “forgot” to mention something important about sucrose and how its presence in the Pfizer vaccine could result in a transparent or slightly yellowish liquid when combined with Graphene Oxide.

Sucrose is a type of sugar that is commonly used in food and pharmaceutical products as a stabilizer and preservative. In the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, sucrose allegedly helps to maintain the stability and efficacy of the mRNA molecules in the vaccine.

When mixed with Graphene Oxide it can produce a transparent or yellowish liquid depending on the amount of Graphene Oxide present.

But it’s also possible that other officially listed ingredients of the Pfizer vaccine – lipids, potassium chloride, monobasic potassium phosphate, sodium chloride, dibasic sodium phosphate dihydrate – could produce a transparent/yellowish liquid when combined with Grahene Oxide.

It all depends on on the concentration of Graphene Oxide and the interactions between the different components.

This is a concerning fact considering many mainstream news sources in the UK and USA rely on Reuters for their news content.

The BBC, The Guardian, The Times, The Daily Telegraph, and The Independent are some of the major UK news organizations that use Reuters content.

Many news organizations in the USA, including CNN, ABC News, NBC News, CBS News, Fox News, The New York Times, The Washington Post, and The Wall Street Journal, use Reuters content.

This proves that Reuters effectively controlls the mainstream news in the West and that they are willing to lie to you.

However, the fact that the mainstream media mislead you should be the least of your concerns if you decided to get the Covid-19 vaccine or not.

Because it has been demonstrated in numerous studies that graphene oxide (GO) can be absorbed by cells and tissues in the body, there is a serious worry that it may over time accumulate in specific organs or tissues.

Here are just a few examples of such studies:

In a study published in the journal Nature Nanotechnology in 2014, researchers injected mice with GO and found that it accumulated in the lungs, liver, and spleen. The study also found that the accumulation of GO caused damage to the mice’s lungs and immune systems.

In another study published in the journal ACS Nano in 2016, researchers exposed human lung cells to GO and found that the GO was taken up by blood cells and caused oxidative stress and inflammation.

A review article published in the journal Nano Today in 2017 summarized the findings of several studies on the toxicity of GO. The article noted that GO can be taken up by cells and tissues in the body and has been shown to accumulate in the lungs, liver, spleen, and kidneys. The article also noted that the toxicity of GO appears to be dependent on several factors, including the size, shape, and surface chemistry of the Graphene Oxide.

The study published in the journal ACD Nano in 2016 is of particular concern when we look at the findings of a study conducted by Dr. Philippe van Welbergen of the mRNA Covid-19 vaccines in which he concluded Graphene Oxide was being transmitted from the COVID vaccinated to the unvaccinated, destroying red blood cells & causing strange blood Clots.

At the beginning of July 2021, Dr. Philippe, was interviewed on a South African community channel, Loving Life TV. He explained that when his patients started complaining about chronic fatigue, dizziness, memory issues, even sometimes paralysis and late onset of heavy menstruation (women in their 60s upwards), he took blood samples.

Their blood contained numerous damaged cells, strange tube-like structures, and luminescent particles. There weren’t many visible healthy cells. He had never seen these patterns in blood prior to three months earlier. These tubes-like structures are now recognized as graphene.

Since then, Dr. Philippe has been a regular guest on Loving Life TV: blowing the whistle on the experimental Covid injection roll-out; providing updates on the increasing damage being done to blood by the experimental Covid injections over time; and, giving updates on the Covid situation in the UK and South Africa.

On 12 February 2022, Dr. Philippe returned again to Loving Life TV to release images of his latest slides of blood samples. The live stream was lengthy so Loving Life TV separated it into two parts.

Part One is a discussion including answers to the audience’s questions.

In Part Two, Dr. Philippe presents the images of his latest blood slides and explains what the images are showing. He discusses nearly 100 blood slides from both “vaccinated” and vaccine-free patients. His slides show that vaccine-free patients have been “infected with vaccine toxins through shedding.”

Below is a short clip from Part Two courtesy of The Timeline Post channel on Telegram.

Below is an image of typical healthy red blood cells as seen with a microscope, what blood should look like. There is no coagulation or foreign objects in it.

The next image is of a person who has been injected with the experimental Covid drug. The blood is coagulated, the misshapen red blood cells are clumped together. The cell encircled in the image is a healthy red blood cell, one of the few in the image, sitting alongside the graphene fibres. You can see the size of the graphene fibres in relation to the size of a red blood cell. Fibres of this size will block capillaries. You can also see the graphene fibres are hollow and contain red blood cells.

A couple of weeks before the video below was made, Dr. Philippe began noticing a magnetic or electrical polarity effect on different sides of the graphene fibres. In the image below, to the right of the fibre the cells are coagulated and on the left-hand side is what looks like a gap or roughly backwards “C” shaped spacing. Dr. Philippe says that this “behaviour” was not seen before but now, all of a sudden, it is being seen in almost every sample. It is an indication that “these things have changed, their reaction with surrounding blood cells has changed … and I don’t know what triggered it,” he said.

The image below is of a blood sample from a vaccine-free, or unvaccinated, three-year-old child. It shows pieces or “shards” of graphene that “are the result of shedding,” in other words the graphene has been transmitted from “vaccinated” parents to their unvaccinated child.

Below is the image of a blood sample from an eight-year-old unvaccinated child whose blood has been contaminated and destroyed by the transmission of graphene from those around him/her who have had a Covid injection. The child’s right arm and upper right leg are basically paralysed, the child is unable to lift his/her right arm and the thigh is not functioning properly.

Dr. Philippe’s presentation is truly eye opening and horrifying – a must watch, especially for those who proclaim Covid injections are “safe” and continue to insist people should “get vaccinated”.

Because it is evidence the mRNA Covid-19 vaccines not only contain Graphene Oxide, but that the Graphene Oxide is also being transmitted from the COVID vaccinated to the unvaccinated, destroying red blood cells & causing strange blood Clots in both.

Left image: Healthy blood shows cells able to move around separately; they have good motility and will not cause thrombosis

Right image: “These strands or tubes appear to be hollow – it’s really odd. When you really expand it, you can see some cells in it but we don’t know if it’s a crystalline structure or organic. The few healthy cells are circled. The rest are cracked and fractured – they’re finished. That’s not healthy blood. We see it again and again,” Dr. van Welbergen

In conclusion, we have now proven that Graphene Oxide makes its way into the Covid-19 injections through the manufacturing process.

We have also proven that the Covid-19 vaccine manufacturers, medicine regulators, mainstream media, and so-called Fact-Checkers have continuously lied to you.

And we have, unfortunately, proven that Graphene Oxide is toxic to humans and is shed from the Covid vaccinated to the unvaccinated.

In the wake of these shocking revelations, you may now find yourself grappling with a crisis of trust.

The once-respected medical institutions and manufacturers, who have been entrusted with safeguarding public health, now stand exposed for concealing the truth about the presence of Graphene Oxide in the Covid-19 vaccines.

The full consequences of this deception are yet to be known, but it will most definitely force more individuals to question not only the safety of the vaccines, but also the very institutions they have long relied upon.

If the truth of the confidential Pfizer document published by the FDA by order of the U.S. Federal Court, spreads like wildfire, millions around the globe might finally demand accountability and justice for those who have suffered the toxic effects of Graphene Oxide since the Covid-19 injections were granted Emergency Use Authorization.

