Netherlands… Mark Rutte has been forced to resign as his party no longer has control and they can not rein in immigration. Rutte was trying to seize over 3000 farms to free land for immigrants. He will resign as the most corrupt, unpopular leader in Dutch history… RESIST… pic.twitter.com/Ba68EmMBmK — Pelham (@Resist_05) July 7, 2023

