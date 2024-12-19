Senate Passes Massive $895 Billion National Defense Authorization Act

By Dave DeCamp – Antiwar.com

On Wednesday, the Senate passed the $895 billion 2025 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA). The House passed the mammoth bill last week, and it now heads to President Biden’s desk for his signature.

The spending bill passed the Senate in a vote of 85-14, easily getting the 60 votes that it needed. The NDAA primarily funds the Pentagon and includes some spending for other government agencies’ military programs.

While the NDAA is massive, it does not nearly account for total US military-related spending. According to veteran defense analyst Winslow Wheeler, based on the $895 billion request by the White House, US national security spending for 2025 is expected to reach about $1.77 trillion.

Table produced by Winslow Wheeler showing National Security Spending from 2024-2025 (click to enlarge)

Wheeler’s estimate accounts for military-related spending from other government agencies not funded by the NDAA, such as the Department of Veteran Affairs and Homeland Security. It also includes the national security share of the interest accrued on the US debt and other factors.

In recent years, Congress has also authorized massive “emergency” supplemental spending bills to fund proxy wars overseas. In April, President Biden signed a massive $95 billion supplemental that included military aid for Ukraine, Israel, Taiwan, and the Philippines.