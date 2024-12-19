.@SMArikat: Why is it ok for Israel to keep doing what it’s doing [in Syria]

Patel: Are you talking about something specific

Said: Occupied more land, sent tanks, bombing…

Patel: Israel has right to self defense

Said: These attacks are self defense?

Patel: I’ll let IDF… pic.twitter.com/yS7u9e8r5I

— Assal Rad (@AssalRad) December 18, 2024