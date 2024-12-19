.@SMArikat: Why is it ok for Israel to keep doing what it’s doing [in Syria]
Patel: Are you talking about something specific
Said: Occupied more land, sent tanks, bombing…
Patel: Israel has right to self defense
Said: These attacks are self defense?
Patel: I’ll let IDF… pic.twitter.com/yS7u9e8r5I
— Assal Rad (@AssalRad) December 18, 2024
So much bullsh*t. And the question is asked: “Why is it ok for Israel to keep doing what it’s doing in Syria?”
First answer that came to my mind was, “Because they got away with it in Gaza.”
We might say, “Look out Syria!! But it’s really, “Look out world!!”
https://x.com/gazanotice/status/1869343352681824623
Genocidal Directives:
‘Now go and strike Amalek and utterly destroy all that he has, and do not spare him; but put to death both man and woman, child and infant, ox and sheep, camel and donkey.’
-1 Samuel 15:3
‘Only in the cities of these peoples that the Lord your God is giving you as an inheritance, you shall not leave alive anything that breathes.’ -Deuteronomy 20:16
Because we did not one thing to stop them, hell we paid for it.