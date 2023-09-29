Speaking at the World Government Summit in 2015, WEF founder Klaus Schwab “predicts” that by 2030, people will no longer own private vehicles, but will be driven around by autonomous, self-driving cars, summoned through a smartphone app.
Gee…I can’t imagine anything going wrong here. Smartphone apps are already causing problems and accidents on a daily basis. This should go smoothly. (Sarcasm)
Unfrigginbelievable….