Spotify Is Removing Neil Young’s Music After Singer Gave Ultimatum for Platform to Choose Him or Joe Rogan

Gateway Pundit – by Cassandra Fairbanks

Spotify is removing Neil Young’s music after the singer demanded that they remove Joe Rogan’s podcast or his songs.

Earlier this week, the singer penned an open letter to his management and record label asking that his music be pulled from Spotify if they won’t stop hosting Rogan’s podcast.

“I am doing this because Spotify is spreading fake information about vaccines – potentially causing death to those who believe the disinformation being spread by them,” Young wrote. “Please act on this immediately today and keep me informed of the time schedule.”

“I want you to let Spotify know immediately TODAY that I want all my music off their platform,” he continued. “They can have [Joe] Rogan or Young. Not both.”

Now, Spotify has apparently made their choice, according to a report from the Wall Street Journal.

“While the letter has since been removed from Mr. Young’s website, he has been in discussions with his label, Warner Music Group Corp.’s Warner Records, and Spotify since then, and continued to hold his ground, according to the people. The formal request to remove the music was made Wednesday and could take several hours to take effect across Spotify’s service across the world,” the report states.

In 2020, Spotify had signed a deal with Rogan worth more than $100 million to host his popular show on their platform exclusively.

