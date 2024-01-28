‘Take Our Border Back’ Trucker Convoy Organizers Are Expecting 700,000 Vehicles To Participate

By Cullen McCue – Trending Political News
U.S. Rep. Keith Self (R-TX) told Fox News that the upcoming “Take Our Border Back” trucker protest is expected to draw upwards of 700,000 vehicles.
The convoy is expected to draw truckers and other protesters from across the country, with meetups starting as early as Monday, January 29. According to the event website, organizers are calling on “all active & retired law enforcement and military, Veterans, Mama Bears, elected officials, business owners, ranchers, truckers, bikers, media and LAW ABIDING, freedom-loving Americans” to participate in a “peaceful assembly and prayer.”
Protesters are expected to visit the critical border crossing of Eagle Pass, Texas, where Lonestar State officials are currently engaged in a standoff with the federal government over border security measures. Additional border points in San Ysidro, California and Yuma, Arizona are also set as destination points for demonstrators.
While speaking with Fox News earlier this week, Rep. Self revealed that organizers are expecting upwards of 700,000 vehicles to participate in the convoy. “Well, the people that have organized this are the same people that went to California to D.C. with the truckers,” he said, referencing trucker convoys that were launched in protest of COVID-era vaccine mandates. “I understand we’re going to be joined by Canadian truckers. So these people are committed to a peaceful demonstration that we’ve had enough.”
“The American people have had enough. We’re demanding that the Biden administration do its job, enforce the laws on the books and secure our border,” the freshman congressman continued. “Eight million people during the Biden Administration? That’s more than the population of Ohio. This is the time for us to rise up as the American people and demand that our president do his job. This should be a peaceful movement of the American people joined by other nations if they want to come.”
Self went on to say that the convoy has been inspired by Canada’s Freedom Convoy protests, which were launched in protest of the nation’s strict vaccine mandates. Similar demonstrations have been observed in Europe in protest of climate change regulations that farmers say will cripple their livelihoods.
On Monday, protesters will begin to gather as far away as Jacksonville, Florida and Virginia Beach before making their way to the border. Organizers have stressed that the event will be entirely peaceful and geared towards raising awareness on the border crisis.
2 thoughts on “‘Take Our Border Back’ Trucker Convoy Organizers Are Expecting 700,000 Vehicles To Participate”
how in the hell can 700 thousand people believe driving a truck to the border will do anything but we can’t get 7 thousand to believe taking arms and wiping them out would do anything!?! 700 thousand people driving right off a cliff into the trap.. well.. all we can hope for is the fed to be feds and do something just stupid enough to piss everybody off.. we say that every time.. and they do.. and we don’t.. Someone is gonna have to be Major Buttrick.. yes.. I researched that. I did not know it.
It is painfully obvious to anyone who knows the nature of the enemy sitting in Washington DC, that peaceful protests have far exceeded their sell by date. When the enemy within makes threats of deploying F16 fighter jets against Americans on American soil, the people better be ready for a violent attack. Better be ready to fight back. Better be at least as resourceful as the French farmers who at least brought matches to their fight. Better be ready to apply the wisdom of Tench Coxe who outlined the meaning of Article 2 of the Bill of Rights:
“Who are the militia? Are they not ourselves? As civil rulers, not having their duty to the people duly before them, may attempt to tyrannize, and as the military forces which must be occasionally raised to defend our country, might pervert their power to the injury of their fellow (citizens) American nationals…their swords and every terrible implement of the soldier are the birthright of an American. The unlimited power of the sword is not in the hands of either the federal or state governments, but where, I trust in God, it will always remain, in the hands of the people.”
Article 2: “A well regulated militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.”