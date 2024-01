When Klaus Schwab’s mentor, the late Henry Kissinger, says it was “a grave mistake” to import so many people of totally different cultures and religions into the West, because of the tensions that arise as a result of that, you can be absolutely certain that this was the plan all along.

When Klaus Schwab's mentor, the late Henry Kissinger, says it was "a grave mistake" to import so many people of totally different cultures and religions into the West, because of the tensions that arise as a result of that, you can be absolutely certain that this was the plan all along.

— Wide Awake Media (@wideawake_media) January 28, 2024

