Ilhan Omar slammed for saying her first allegiance is to Somalian interests

By The Post Millennial

Progressive “Squad” member Ilhan Omar (D-MN) was slammed on social media after a video was shared across platforms on Sunday where she said her first allegiance is to Somalian interests.

In the video, the Democrat congresswoman from Minnesota was speaking to a crowd in a Minneapolis hotel about Somaliland and the unrecognized state’s deal with Ethiopia to lease part of its coastland to Ethiopia, a landlocked country, which Somalia claims infringes on its sovereign territory.

The video has English subtitles during Omar’s statements that she is in Congress to represent Somali Americans’ interests and that the “US will do what we want and nothing else.”

Former Republican Virginia Rep. Denver Riggleman wrote, “Ilhan Omar is a disgraceful representative.”

Rep. Marjorie Taylor-Greene (R-GA) posted on X that the radical “…flaunts using her position as a congresswoman to protect Somalia’s border while our border is invaded by MILLIONS of illegals who are a danger to America.”

Omar responded to the backlash, sharing a a researcher who wrote in a response to the video, “This interpretation is slanted,” claiming “she is representing the interests of Somalis in the United States, which is a legitimate task, as a Congresswoman in any democratic system. She says at the end that all the five territories will be liberated, but it appears rhetorical.”

The often-labled antisemitic congresswoman added, “It’s not only slanted but completely off, but I wouldn’t expect more from these propagandists.”

“I pray for them and for their sanity. No nation-state can survive if its states start to get involved in land lease negotiations with other countries without the consent of the federal government. Somalis in Somalia and in the diaspora are united in that effort and I stand in solidarity with them. No amount of harassment and lies will ever change that.”