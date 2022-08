‘That’s Terrifying’: Blackrock, State Street & Vanguard Control the World





The Vigilant Fox Published August 28, 2022

Dr. Robert Malone: “According to New York Times, Blackrock is going to control, through a board membership and stock ownership, well over 90% of all the corporations in the United States within the next three years.”

“You say to yourself, ‘Aren’t these all separate companies?’ No, they’re not. They’re really divisions of one large company.”

Full Interview: https://tinyurl.com/Malone-GWP