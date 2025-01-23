The CIA is the top intelligence organization in the world. But from the beginning, they trafficked drugs and laundered money to fund their “Black Budget” and hide their evil.

While the public saw a criminal enterprise, the CIA saw a self-financing weapon against communism.

But all plots have holes:

They can never completely hide their shadows.

Like a black hole, the bigger the secret, the stronger its gravitational pull – drawing in those who dare to look too closely.

Enter three men who peered into the void:

• A DEA agent who refused to be blinded

• A pilot who carried too many secrets

• An investigator who pulled the threads until they unraveled

What happens to those who witness the machine’s true nature?

Kiki Camarena was the DEA’s most effective agent in Mexico. His crime?

Getting too close to the connection between the CIA and the Guadalajara cartel.

He was systematically tortured for 30 hours. His death was choreographed. His body was meant to be found.

Because sometimes a murder isn’t just a murder.

It’s a message written in blood.

Barry Seal wasn’t just any pilot.

He was the man who flew for both Pablo Escobar AND the CIA.

The one person who knew how both sides of the machine worked.

The witness who could expose it all.

His reward? Assassination in broad daylight.

A public execution disguised as a cartel hit.

Sante Bario was the DEA’s master investigator—he found the documents, traced the money, and could prove the CIA’s shadow empire was real.

Then came his absurd death in custody: “choking on a peanut butter sandwich.”

Inside the DEA, it became a warning: stop, or you’re next.

When intelligence agencies partner with cartels, the consequences are catastrophic:

• Destabilized nations,

• Corrupted governments, and

• Shattered communities.

Unveiling these truths is vital to holding power accountable.