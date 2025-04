THE SHADOW GOVERNMENT: In 2018 it was already decided to remove President Trump from the White House. Trump will never be allowed to win the 2024 Election. The Biden Administration is under the control of the Shadow Government. Facebook owned by U.S. Government. Covid-19 planned.… pic.twitter.com/a3KNaC7YVg

— Truth Justice ™ (@SpartaJustice) August 3, 2023