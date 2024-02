“The fighting is done by the Ukrainians. They are the ones being killed.” The cheapest way to achieve US security. Ukrainian lives mean nothing to US warmongers.

“The fighting is done by the Ukrainians. They are the ones being killed.” The cheapest way to achieve US security. Ukrainian lives mean nothing to US warmongers. pic.twitter.com/2N2ETJCZZv — Kim Dotcom (@KimDotcom) February 13, 2024 Share this: Print

Email

Gab

Telegram

Tweet