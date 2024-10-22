And so we get to the truth.
Israel 🇮🇱 intend to create ‘settlements’ in Gaza 🇵🇸
The genocide.
The ethnic cleansing;
It was never for ‘defence’
It was always a land grab. pic.twitter.com/doc6qkOzgl
— Howard Beckett (@BeckettUnite) October 21, 2024
I didn’t like his first 50 seconds of qualifying, but he did come to show the ugliness of souls who will only see their own false entitlement. Does this not make evident that “our greatest ally” is a metastasizing cancer that needs to be “cut out,” not just for Palestinian’s sake, but for all who want to live free? Are we yet tired of paying for genocide? Are we yet exhausted from having our lives controlled, fleeced, destroyed by this cancer?
Metastasizing is a big word for SPREADING.
One face of the cancer:
