The Horrible Smith-Mundt Modernization Act of 2012 (SMMA)

Highlander

I keep forgetting to focus on this un-American act perpetrated on the American people by the US Congress, which is now largely controlled by political Zionists. Basically, the Smith-Mundt Modernization Act of 2012 (SMMA) allows the US Government to treat the American people as enemies of the state – just as they would treat a foreign enemy. Does that help explain why we are having so many problems with government these days? Let me explain from a layman’s legal perspective what I am referring to here.

The SMMA started out as H. R. 5736 on May 10, 2012 for the declared purpose “To amend the United States Information and Educational Exchange Act of 1948 to authorize the domestic dissemination of information and material about the United States intended primarily for foreign audiences, and for other purposes.”



https://www.congress.gov/bill/112th-congress/house-bill/5736/text

Interestingly enough, section 208 part (b), relating to “Domestic Distribution of Program Material” says:

“Nothing in this section shall be construed to prohibit the Department of State or the Broadcasting Board of Governors from engaging in any medium or form of communication, either directly or indirectly, because a United States domestic audience is or may be thereby exposed to program material, or based on a presumption of such exposure.”

The almost un-American ACLU views this as a positive step in supporting the First Amendment ‘freedom of speech.’ Really??? That’s a tough spin on the subject. I won’t go into details here, but I’ll post a link to their website article dated May 25, 2012. It may be worthwhile to note, however, that one commenter on the ACLU website has written “Taking the position that I pay for the government to lie me legally is suicide and wrong. This position of support for this by the ACLU is vile.”

https://www.aclu.org/blog/free-speech/new-government-propaganda-bill-positive-step-first-amendment

The Smith-Mundt Modernization Act of 2012, was eventually buried within the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2013 (section 1078 (a)), passed into public law, effective on January 2, 2013, and the SMMA portion amended the United States Information and Educational Exchange Act of 1948 and the Foreign Relations Authorization Act of 1987, allowing for materials produced by the State Department and the Broadcasting Board of Governors (BBG) to be available within the United States. [Emphasis mine]

https://www.congress.gov/112/plaws/publ239/PLAW-112publ239.pdf

And hence the problem for Americans. How so, you ask? Well, let’s consider and recall all of the government spawned psyops and false flag attacks that have been made against the American people in recent years. And yes, I realize there are still Americans who believe that their own ‘crazy uncles’ are using those darned ‘military’ guns and are shooting up schools and killing the poor defenseless neighbor’s kids. That’s what the government wants us to believe and to remember, because the DC political neocons, those war mongering fools who are so willing to arm and wage military wars against the rest of the world, really want to disarm the American people. And that’s the truth.

An example of one gun control, psyops ‘mass murder’ school event that immediately comes to mind is the Sandy Hook event. Of course, that allegedly murderous event took place on December 14, 2012 – weeks before the NDAA of 2013 came into effect. And, if we are to believe at least two investigative journalists, rather than the government (which is now legally allowed to lie to us), nobody died at Sandy Hook. So, the Apollo 13 quote by astronaut Jack Swigert, “Okay, Houston, we’ve had a problem here” comes to mind. Yes, indeed, Sandy Hook event examination, like 9-11, is a possibly a HUGE PR problem for the government. Here are links to the two journalist articles:

https://highlanderjuan.com/new-web/stephanie-sledge-revisiting-the-bait-and-switch-at-sandy-hook/

https://highlanderjuan.com/new-web/jim-fetzer-mike-palecek-nobody-died-at-sandy-hook/

So, was the Sandy Hook event legal, and covered by the SMMA, or was it illegal? And, while we are discussing Sandy Hook, did anyone at Sandy Hook die, or not? Since I was banned for 30 days by FarceBook a few days ago for posting Jim Fetzer’s article, it seems that the zio-american government and its PR media sycophants like FB are still a wee bit sensitive to the legality and/or the press related discussions about this whole psyops event. Remember, governments like to operate in secrecy, away from the public view.

Back in mid-June, 2016, I got into some discussions with an international attorney friend about the SMMA and Sandy Hook, and the first thing he wanted me to do was read the rule of construction:

SEC. 208. CLARIFICATION ON DOMESTIC DISTRIBUTION OF PROGRAM MATERIAL.

(a) In General- No funds authorized to be appropriated to the Department of State or the Broadcasting Board of Governors shall be used to influence public opinion in the United States. This section shall apply only to programs carried out pursuant to the United States Information and Educational Exchange Act of 1948 (22 U.S.C. 1431 et seq.), the United States International Broadcasting Act of 1994 (22 U.S.C. 6201 et seq.), the Radio Broadcasting to Cuba Act (22 U.S.C. 1465 et seq.), and the Television Broadcasting to Cuba Act (22 U.S.C. 1465aa et seq.). This section shall not prohibit or delay the Department of State or the Broadcasting Board of Governors from providing information about its operations, policies, programs, or program material, or making such available, to the media, public, or Congress, in accordance with other applicable law.

(b) Rule of Construction- Nothing in this section shall be construed to prohibit the Department of State or the Broadcasting Board of Governors from engaging in any medium or form of communication, either directly or indirectly, because a United States domestic audience is or may be thereby exposed to program material, or based on a presumption of such exposure. Such material may be made available within the United States and disseminated, when appropriate, pursuant to sections 502 and 1005 of the United States Information and Educational Exchange Act of 1948 (22 U.S.C. 1462 and 1437), except that nothing in this section may be construed to authorize the Department of State or the Broadcasting Board of Governors to disseminate within the United States any program material prepared for dissemination abroad on or before the effective date of the Smith-Mundt Modernization Act of 2012. [Emphasis mine]

The he said: “note the final sentence of the above post says ‘nothing can be disseminated in the US before the effective date of the SMMA.’ The question is: when was that effective date? The date it was passed by the US congress or the date that it was signed off by the POTUS as part of the NDAA of 2013. This may huge ramifications for Sandy Hook that took place between those two dates because of the 12 year rule under 22 USC 1461 as amended by the NDAA of 2013.”

Here is the text of 22 USC 1461-1a:

22 U.S. Code § 1461–1a – Clarification on domestic distribution of program material

Current through Pub. L. 114-38. (See Public Laws for the current Congress.)

(a) In general

No funds authorized to be appropriated to the Department of State or the Broadcasting Board of Governors shall be used to influence public opinion in the United States. This section shall apply only to programs carried out pursuant to the United States Information and Educational Exchange Act of 1948 (22 U.S.C. 1431 et seq.), the United States International Broadcasting Act of 1994 (22 U.S.C. 6201 et seq.), the Radio Broadcasting to Cuba Act (22 U.S.C. 1465 et seq.), and the Television Broadcasting to Cuba Act (22 U.S.C. 1465aa et seq.). This section shall not prohibit or delay the Department of State or the Broadcasting Board of Governors from providing information about its operations, policies, programs, or program material, or making such available, to the media, public, or Congress, in accordance with other applicable law.

(b) Rule of construction

Nothing in this section shall be construed to prohibit the Department of State or the Broadcasting Board of Governors from engaging in any medium or form of communication, either directly or indirectly, because a United States domestic audience is or may be thereby exposed to program material, or based on a presumption of such exposure. Such material may be made available within the United States and disseminated, when appropriate, pursuant to sections 502 and 1005 of the United States Information and Educational Exchange Act of 1948 (22 U.S.C. 1462 and 1437), except that nothing in this section may be construed to authorize the Department of State or the Broadcasting Board of Governors to disseminate within the United States any program material prepared for dissemination abroad on or before the effective date of section 1078 of the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2013.

(c) Application

The provisions of this section shall apply only to the Department of State and the Broadcasting Board of Governors and to no other department or agency of the Federal Government.

See this link for original text: https://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/text/22/1461-1a

Then my friend offered the following comments: “note the statute posted above covers the 12 year rule. It talks about the BBG having to provide the National Archives with materials disseminated abroad before the date the NDAA of 2013 was signed in law by the POTUS (even an ineligible POTUS, lol) within 12 years of them being disseminated. Assuming that Sandy Hook was disseminated abroad (as I think it had to be) and that it occurred before the NDAA was passed into law (and I think it was because it occurred in 2012) it appears that the BBG must give the 17000 [word] rumored script to the National Archives within 12 years of the Sandy Hook event. There does not appear to be any 12 year rule for material disseminated on or after the NDAA of 2013 effective date, although some people assume there is even though you can find no authority for that based on my reading of 22 USC 1461.

“However, the language of the SMMA itself appears to say it becomes law 150 days after its effective date. However, if this bill required a POTUS signature, and you would think it did, because they waited and buried it in the NDAA of 2013 for the POTUS signature, like a year after the SMMA was passed by Congress, it’s not clear when the SMMA became law.

“I believe they buried it in the NDAA so the alternative media would have the least chance of picking up on it. If obama just signed off on that little bill, this media would have been all over it.

“So, assuming the effective date was after Sandy Hook because the SMMA required a POTUS signature to become law, we should be able to get that script and prove it was a psyops 12 years after the date of Sandy Hook. I won’t even get into whether the NDAA amendment was law because obama is not an eligible POTUS because of the NBC [Natural Born Citizen] requirement.

“The above was abbreviated for simplicity. You really need to get the date congress passed the SMMA, the date 150 days after that day when the SMMA itself said it would take effect, the dates of all the psyops starting with Sandy (so you can compare those dates to 150 days after congress passed the SMMA), and the date the NDAA of 2013 was signed into law by obama (so you can compare that date to the dates of the psyops) and do a time line based on that.”

And after that discussion, I wrote my infamous letter to the BBG, asking them what the hell they thought they were doing. They never answered my letter. Surprise!

https://highlanderjuan.com/new-web/john-sutherland-bbg-letter-jun-16-2016/

I hope all of this has made sense to you. I realize that we are not all lawyers and/or investigative journalists, but in the interests of becoming consciously competent, we should perhaps try to be aware of some of the legal problems we have with the DC crime lords. The SMMA is one of them. In my opinion.

Highlander