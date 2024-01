🚨🇺🇸🇾🇪 The HOUTHIS in Yemen just carried out a DRONE ATTACK on a U.S. ship!

Houthi Spokesman: “An American ship supporting the Zionist regime was targeted by a large number of ballistic missiles and drones.

The operation targeting the American ship is a response to the attack… pic.twitter.com/5ncPv57PuK

— Jackson Hinkle 🇺🇸 (@jacksonhinklle) January 10, 2024