The public has no idea whats coming
Things will escalate very quickly now pic.twitter.com/mxaSicSLv0
— illuminatibot (@iluminatibot) April 8, 2024
Posted: April 9, 2024
Categories: Videos
From the Trenches World Report
Enforce our Bill of Rights
The public has no idea whats coming
Things will escalate very quickly now pic.twitter.com/mxaSicSLv0
— illuminatibot (@iluminatibot) April 8, 2024
2 thoughts on “The public has no idea whats coming. Things will escalate very quickly now”
So , is the next crime some one cutting your hand open to steal your chip and tossing your carcass in the ditch ? or wave a wand over you as you walk in and start buying shit off another persons bank account
Ha! Very forward-thinking as usual, EOTS. Only chip I’d entertain having in my body is the potato or the tortilla. 🙂
.