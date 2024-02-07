Reminder In 24 hours 🔥🇾🇪
The Red Sea has been witnessing a naval battle!
Clashes with zionists ships, with the presence of American/Britain carriers and destroyers.
Four ships have been targeted so far🔻💣🚀
Yemen with Palestine 🔥🇾🇪🇵🇸🔥
Red Sea is Red line🔻 pic.twitter.com/ekzJcBVCWB
— Ivan Pain 🇵🇸 (@EagleMMAPain) February 6, 2024
Posted: February 7, 2024
Categories: Videos
2 thoughts on “The Red Sea has been witnessing a naval battle! Clashes with zionists ships, with the presence of American/Britain carriers and destroyers. Four ships have been targeted so far”
To some, Greater Israel might just look like a pain in the a**. People with brains know it’s out to devour us.
HOW TO NOT BE DEVOURED IN ONE QUICK LESSON: FIGHT!!
Well, no guarantees of not being devoured, but at least you didn’t take it sitting down.
.
Oh they’re attacking the “zionist” ships. Just like it’s the “globalists” imposing their total control grid on the world & it’s the “bankers” imposing financial control & the “corporations” screwing us over. When are people FINALLY going to grow the balls necessary to start using the correct word in EVERY circumstance where these f*cking parasites are forcing their evil on the rest of us?!
I realize it’s all these media scumbags & agents doing it so why do we let them speak for everybody else? I really don’t care WHAT form of media or where it’s posted – if you can’t or won’t call a spade a spade then you’re probably the enemy!!!
PS. Is this “naval battle” being confirmed anywhere else or filmed by anyone else? To be completely cynical in this day & age this blurry “footage” could be anything including edited video game FMV or custom CGI. Just had to add that as that thought’s always there whenever I see anything like this from twatter or any other social media outlet…