UK Police Begin Arresting Citizens Who Display British Flags in Public

By Sean Adl-Tabatabai – The People’s Voice

Police in the UK have begun arresting citizens who commit the ‘crime’ of carrying a British flag around in public.

A man was arrested this week during a pro-Palestine protest in Liverpool after police spotted him carrying the Union Jack.

“I believe he said something to the crowd and the police have arrested him,” said YouTuber Charlie Veitch, who captured the incident on camera. However, when asked, the man in handcuffs denied saying anything.

Modernity.news reports: The YouTuber then noticed the Union Jack flag and warned the police that they risked eventually inciting a “civil war” for “arresting an Englishman flying a Union Jack when there’s people here tacitly supporting October 7th.”

“It’s not our country no more, lads,” says someone off camera.

As the man is led away in handcuffs, some of the pro-Palestine supporters cheer him being bundled into a police van.

Veitch then accuses one of the officers of ‘scrunching up the flag like toilet paper’ as he carries it away.

The crowd then begins chanting Antifa slogans before applauding the police for removing the protester.

One of the pro-Palestine demonstrators told Veitch that the man had run through the crowd with a British flag, which is supposedly now an arrestable offense.

As we document in the video below, while Brits all over the country are being arrested for carrying Union Jacks and English flags, pro-Palestine demonstrators can fly literal terrorist slogans and nothing happens to them.