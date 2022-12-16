2 thoughts on “The Sarco Pod : An Assisted Suicide Machine That Kills In One Minute (They Care About You)

    1. Problem. Create a scamdemic. Manufacture misery for the people to have to live with their oxygen intake, now under attack over these past 3 years.

      Reaction. I hate living like this! This world sucks!

      Solution. Remove oxygen intake all together. Problem solved. It all began with, “I can’t breathe!”- George Floyd

      galen, I know this is a morbid conversation, but it is true, isn’t it?

