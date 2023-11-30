The sickening eulogies will now begin at the death at 100 of Henry Kissinger, but in truth a demon of demons has returned to his dark demonic lair. He served his Cult masters almost his entire life and his manipulations and policies have brought death, destruction and suffering… https://t.co/B29oQ8jqmE
— David Icke (@davidicke) November 30, 2023
Posted: November 30, 2023
4 thoughts on “The sickening eulogies will now begin at the death at 100 of Henry Kissinger, but in truth a demon of demons has returned to his dark demonic lair.”
Yep, the “dark demonic lair,” the “outer darkness, where there will be weeping and gnashing of teeth” (Matthew 8:12-spoken by Jesus Christ).
Some things he said:
“It’s not a matter of what is true that counts, but a matter of what is perceived to be true.”
“Today, America would be outraged it U.N. troops entered Los Angeles to restore order. Tomorrow they will be grateful!! This is especially true if they were told that there were an outside threat from beyond, whether real or promulgated, that threatened our very existence. It is then that all peoples of the world will plead to deliver them from this evil. The one thing every man fears is the unknown. When presented with this scenario, individual rights will be willingly relinquished to the guaranteed of their well0being granted to them by The World Government.”
“Depopulation should be the highest priority of foreign policy towards the third world because the US economy will require large and increasing amount of minerals from abroad, especially from less developed countries.”
“Military men are just dumb, stupid animals to be used as pawns in foreign policy.”
“The Elderly are useless eaters.”
“The security of Israel is a moral imperative for all free peoples.”
“Power is the great aphrodisiac”
Just came across this “to do” list:
https://ifunny.co/picture/awilderone-awilderone-that-about-covers-it-for-now-to-do-K5rV4TxI9
Some deaths are celebrated. Some are mourned. Today one whom some might say is the polar opposite of Kissinger also passed. Lead singer of the Irish punk group, The Pogues, Shane MacGowan. A most incredible song-writer. And though he struggled with alcoholism all his life, he turned out songs that were of the people and full of rebellion. I mourn his passing.
Here is the tender Liam Clancy singing Shane’s own song back to him:
