The Ukrainians are now conscripting people with Down’s Syndrome for the front lines. You have no idea how bad things really are. pic.twitter.com/bbHvOh69nc
— Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) December 30, 2023
One thought on "The Ukrainians are now conscripting people with Down's Syndrome for the front lines. You have no idea how bad things really are."
We’re being played and nobody’s in charge. There’s only The Money Men, selling, buying, trading, stealing, hoarding, hiding, killing as they go. The Money Men will have to dodge The Men On The Move, the ones who want to live free but who’ll first have to take back what’s theirs/ours. It ain’t lookin’ good for The Money Men.
