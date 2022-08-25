The Vaccine Money Has Dried Up At Fox News!

Substack – by Emerald Robinson

“Very soon, there will be hundreds of health officials saying, “It was your choice. No one made you take it.” — Dr. Robert Malone

In case you missed it, the pro-vaccine frauds at Fox News are trying to pivot away from pushing the experimental Big Pharma shots day and night for two years — it’s almost like the Pfizer and Moderna advertising dollars have suddenly dried up!

Watch Sean Hannity attempt to walk back his years-long role as America’s dumbest Pfizer salesman. Perhaps he can hear the lawsuits coming.

Hannity: I never told anyone to get a vaccine pic.twitter.com/LrGWxLoNxX — Acyn (@Acyn) July 23, 2021

Hannity didn’t tell anyone to get vaccinated? Hannity told everyone to get vaccinated — and he told them practically every night for a year.

“And it absolutely makes sense for many Americans to get vaccinated. I believe in science, I believe in the science of vaccination.” — Sean Hannity, July 2021

I mean: who are we kidding?

Hannity: Please take COVID seriously pic.twitter.com/mTy4gpYZ17 — Acyn (@Acyn) July 20, 2021

Why is Hannity trying to gaslight his own audience in 2022? He must know that bamboozling them about the shots will carry an enormous price tag — and it’s a bill that he’s not willing to pay.

Let’s not forget: Hannity and the rest of the Big Pharma pimps at Fox News also relied on the very fat and very stupid Dr. Marc Siegel as their “medical expert” to push the shots in every time slot for the last two years.

There seems to be a concerted effort today by Fox's daytime news shows to promote the vaccines to its audience. Dr. Marc Siegel says "the Delta variant needs to be a wake-up call to get vaccinated." Anchor John Roberts then directs viewers to the government vaccine website. pic.twitter.com/T5b21nXCfe — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) July 19, 2021

The pathetic Neil Cavuto was also dispensing bad medical advice on a daily basis on Fox News — even becoming semi-hysterical about therapeutics like hydroxychloroquine while always thanking the Big Pharma shots for their miraculous power.

Fox Business host Neil Cavuto after month-long absence due to second case of COVID: “No, the vaccine didn’t cause this … Doctors say had I not been vaccinated at all, I wouldn’t be here.” pic.twitter.com/eeeRBS8ktg — The Recount (@therecount) February 22, 2022

Who can forget the fully vaccinated Cavuto announcing that he caught COVID, and still thanking the vaccines for working? The brainwashed anchor went on to say: “Life is too short to be an ass. Life is way too short to be ignorant of the promise of something that is helping people worldwide. Stop the deaths, stop the suffering, please get vaccinated, please.”

Cavuto’s extraordinary rant is, of course, a prime example of magical thinking.

As I discussed back in March, most corporate news outlets in America were paid by the Biden regime’s HHS to push the vaccines to their audiences without disclosing it — and that list includes Fox News.

That’s the largest and most comprehensive breach of journalistic ethics that has ever occurred. Almost every corporate media outlet took the money. Almost every corporate media outlet lied about the vaccines (knowingly or unknowingly). Almost every corporate media outlet refused to report anything negative about the vaccines — because they were paid to close their eyes.

Almost every corporate media outlet is implicated.

Substack