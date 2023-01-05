Join in on the conversation. Call (667)770-1530 then enter 220029#, press *6 to mute and unmute.
8 thoughts on “The Word From the Trenches – January 5, 2023”
20 degrees and sunny.
The shoveling continues.
Make triangles. Cut across the pointy sides. I discovered that reducing triangles this way makes it easier to push the snow around.
There ain’t no pushing this stuff.
It’s all two to five foot drifts.
More like chiseling.
It’s starting to look like a tipped over ant farm here.
Woah! Walls and tunnels of snow to get through! Tipped over ant farm, indeed!
Meanwhile, I’m listening to today’s broadcast, 2nd time through, now. Brilliant!
I should tell you that where I live is rural and quite primitive.
When we catch a snow like this, the only way out for me is snowshoe or x-country ski to the gravel road.
For now 🙂
Henry, you mentioned The Sundry Laws. I searched and only found reference to them in Biblical context. Wondered if they made their way into ‘government’ in an attempt to infringe on rights. I couldn’t find anything on that yet
That was a good conversation with the caller. I think it was an important one. Until The Bill of Rights is at the front of any movement away from the disaster we now have, we will head into more disaster. Thank you for driving that point home. I think the caller was receptive.
They made their way into government in an attempt to remove the individual’s right to be charged by an individual, suggesting that the corporation who makes arbitrary laws and enforce them arbitrarily, doing so in an attempt to give the church power over the individual.
They were unlawful and unnatural in the common law for the usA. You see, there doesn’t have to be a victim, hence there doesn’t have to be an individual putting forth a charge which would make a victim exist, hence those in power could enforce them arbitrarily as they pleased. And that isn’t liberty.
Thank you, I see. And it can’t be called anything but pervasive. I mean, ALL OVER THE PLACE. Off the cuff I’m thinking of prohibition, gun control, taxation, fees, permits, licenses for every damn thing, etc., etc., etc.
I just had to look up the word arbitrary: “Adjective, based on random choice or personal whim, rather than any reason or system.” Ha!! That puts it right out there.
More: “Of power or a ruling body – unrestrained and autocratic in the use of authority.”
“Origin, from the Latin, arbiter: judge, supreme ruler”
“Autocratic, adjective: of or relating to a ruler who has absolute power; taking no account of other people’s wishes or opinions; domineering”
What a mess they made. Can’t wait to live in the sweet simplicity of our Bill of Rights
.