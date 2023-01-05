Massachusetts State Police Release Statement Following the Sudden Death of Three Officers Within Four Days

Gateway Pundit – by Jim Hoft

On Wednesday, Massachusetts State Police released a statement following the sudden deaths of three officers within four days last December 2022.

Three active-duty Law Enforcement Officers, Officer John F. Santos (25) of The Plymouth County Sheriff’s Department, Officer Sean Besarick (48) of the Brockton Police Department, and Officer Christopher A. Davis (42) of the Stoughton Police Department died suddenly last week.

Read the statement below:

This week has been a difficult one in the Massachusetts Law Enforcement community.

Three active-duty Law Enforcement Officers, all from South Shore communities, passed away suddenly within the last seven days.

One of whom, 25-year-old Officer John F. Santos of The Plymouth County Sheriff’s Department, would have been a member of the Massachusetts State Police 88th Recruit Training Troop. He would have undoubtedly served a long and distinguished career with this department.

On Wednesday, December 28, 2022, Officer Santos passed away at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston after succumbing to a Brain Aneurysm. He was also a member of the United States Air Force, reaching the rank of Staff Sergeant, and served overseas in 2019. Officer Santos has a fiancé and an unborn son.

On Thursday, December 29, 2022, Officer Sean Besarick, a 24-year veteran of the Brockton Police Department, passed away suddenly at the age of 48-years-old. Officer Besarick was long-time member of the Brockton Community, graduating from Brockton High School in 1992 before serving in the United States Navy for six years. He became a member of the Brockton Police Department in 1998. Officer Besarick is married and has two daughters.

On Saturday December 31, 2022, Officer Christopher A. Davis, a 17-year veteran of the Stoughton Police Department, passed away at the Good Samaritan Medical Center in Brockton at the age of 42-years-old. He was a member of the Stoughton Police Special Operations Unit and was the department’s defensive tactics instructor. Additionally, he has served as a certified arson investigator, investigating fire incidents alongside the Stoughton Fire Department since 2011. He has been awarded numerous commendations from the SPD during his 17 years of service, including a Distinguished Service Award in 2012. Officer Davis has a fiancé and a daughter.

The Massachusetts State Police offer our most sincere condolences to the family, friends, and coworkers of these three dedicated service members. May they rest in peace.