The Worst That Could Happen

Lew Rockwell – by Bill Sardi

Call To Suspend Covid-19 Vaccination Upon Discovery Of Spike Protein In The Nucleus Of Living Cells

Resveratrol Pills Could Rescue The Vaccinated

The horror of horrors has happened. Spike protein produced by injected RNA vaccines has been found in the nucleus of living cells and can weaken the human immune response and impair immunity.

Over 4 billion Covid-10 vaccinated people on earth had better be searching for the red wine molecule resveratrol today based upon the news that the Covid-19 RNA vaccines, which program for spike protein to enter the watery cytoplasm of cells, but have now been found to “localize in the nucleus of cells” and inhibit DNA repair and therefore impede the human adaptive immune response.

At this point the only way to reverse the problem is to consume resveratrol, a red wine molecule, which has been documented to counter reverse transcriptase, the enzyme that facilitates entry of the spike protein into the nuclear genetic center of living cells.

