Thieving ‘Non-Binary’ Biden Official Was Still Paid Taxpayer-Funded Six-Figure Salary While Facing Felony by Mia Cathell

Cross-dressing former Biden official Samuel Otis Brinton, the “non-binary” nuclear waste chief thrice-accused of stealing women’s clothes, took home taxpayer-funded paychecks from his six-figure salary while on administrative leave. Townhall can exclusively report these facts after a public records request was submitted to the U.S. Department of Energy under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA).

Although it became known he was facing a felony theft charge for snatching a woman’s luxury Vera Bradley luggage from the Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport in September, the sticky-fingered Brinton, who was the Biden administration’s deputy assistant secretary for spent fuel and waste disposition, was still pocketing earnings on a government salary in the ballpark of $178,000.

At the time that the transvestite kleptomaniac was first outed and quietly placed on administrative leave, DOE officials refused to disclose to reporters whether Brinton remained on the payroll and was continuing to receive his high-paying government income.

According to an Oct. 28 letter notifying Brinton of the paid-administrative-leave placement, which Townhall exclusively obtained via the FOIA request, the thieving “gender-fluid” federal government employee enjoyed regular pay and benefits for more than a month before he was given the boot by the Biden administration sometime mid-December after news broke that Brinton was busted again—this time for swiping another woman’s suitcase in July at the Harry Reid International Airport near Las Vegas.



“I hereby notify you that you are being placed on Administrative Leave, with pay, effective immediately,” Assistant Secretary Dr. Kathryn Huff, who leads the U.S. Office of Nuclear Energy within the DOE, wrote in the late October memo addressed to Brinton.

Huff’s notice informed Brinton that while on administrative leave, he was no longer permitted to enter the U.S. Energy Department headquarters, which included three HQ sites in Maryland and Washington, D.C., or access any DOE facility without authorization.

Brinton’s official ID badge and other credentials granting entry to the DOE complex were deactivated; government email and cellular phone were disabled; and government-issued travel card as well as enrollment in a White House-directed emergency telecommunications services provided by a U.S. Homeland Security division were suspended. In addition, Brinton was directed to contact the DOE agency’s chief operating officer to arrange mailing his personal belongings or returning government property.

The gender non-conforming LGBTQ activist—who uses “they/them/theirs” pronouns and dabbles in the subculture BDSM kink “puppy play,” a fetish in which Brinton role-plays as “a canine handler” of leash-bound men behaving as submissive dogs—was encouraged to seek occupational-health services through a U.S. Department of Health & Human Services program, which offers counseling and life coaching to federal workers, if he was “dealing with any personal matters that may benefit from assistance.”



At the bottom, Brinton signed the DOE memorandum, acknowledging receipt of the notice’s stipulations.

Just days later, Brinton filed a Nov. 29 request in Hennepin County court for all preliminary hearings in the criminal case to be held remotely due to his purported “financial” and “logistical travel difficulties” traveling between Minnesota and Washington, D.C.

Brinton’s legal team mentioned their client being “currently in the midst of dealing with his employment issues (stemming from these charges) as well as press and other inquiries,” also citing media attention surrounding the case, in a follow-up email to the court. “That, coupled with the difficulty for Mr. Brinton to travel at this time were what led to the request,” Brinton’s lawyer wrote.

As for the second case, Brinton was captured once more on surveillance footage making off from the Sin City airport’s baggage collection with the woman’s hard-shell bag containing jewelry, clothing, and makeup that cost thousands of dollars. A warrant was issued for Brinton’s arrest the moment that Nevada authorities identified the seasoned traveler based on a unique choice of clothing: his rainbow-colored atomic T-shirt that matched a selfie posted on the same day to Brinton’s now-private Instagram account. The incriminating post showed Brinton wearing the Pride shirt and announcing that he was wearing it on the plane.