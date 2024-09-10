This is not Mexico, not Africa, not the Middle East, this is not in some far off country. This is America. Columbus, Ohio.
America will be completely unrecognizable if Kamala Harris gets installed & keeps importing millions of illegal migrants
Volume on, not one English speaker
— Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) September 10, 2024
Umm Columbus Ohio is in the USA which is in an American Continent ….and so are many other countries ..why cant they get these semantics straight in their heads or is it on purpose?
example Im a US National born and raised in one of the US States ..My wife is American too , yet she was born and raised in Lima Peru’ ( South America )
they mention Mexico ..well thats in Central …wait for it…….America