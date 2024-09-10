Candace Owens Suspended, Demonetized on YouTube for ‘Hate Speech’ Criticizing Jews

By Chris Menahan – Information Liberation

Conservative commentator Candace Owens was suspended from YouTube on Monday and fully demonetized for sharing an interview with Kanye “Ye” West which contained “claims that Jewish people control the media,” which the social media site said is “hate speech.”

“There will be no show today, or at all this week. That’s because @YouTube has issued me a strike and a one week suspension for my sit down with Kanye,” Owens said Monday on X. “They also removed the interview as ‘hate speech’, as it was mass reported by Zionists. Their tactics never change.”

“All who watched that podcast know that Ye was calm, and filled with love—speaking about the world coming together to defeat evil,” Owens added. “2.5 million people watched my debate with Rabbi Shmuley last week. The world knows why I am being targeted and frankly, I have never felt more confident that I am the right person for this to happen.”

The email she received from Google-owned YouTube says her interview with Ye was removed “because it violates our hate speech policies.”

“Specifically, the video in question contains claims that Jewish people control the media.”

An email she shared shows YouTube telling her that her channel has been suspended from the YouTube Partner Program for “content that incites hatred.”

“Thus far, I have had zero strikes on my @YouTubeCreators account,” Owens said. “I have now been inundated with 3 back to back content hits within minutes, plus an email that I am now fully demonetized. We all know exactly who is behind this and why.”

Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta earlier this year announced they too would be censoring criticism of “Zionists” as “hate speech.”

The decision expanded an earlier policy Zuckerberg enacted for Facebook and Instagram in 2020 to ban all Holocaust denial as well as all content which depicts “Jewish people running the world or controlling major institutions such as media networks, the economy or the government.”

“The idea of banning content that promotes stereotypes of Jewish global control came up a year ago, in a meeting with several Jewish groups convened by Facebook, and was pushed primarily by the World Jewish Congress,” The Jewish Daily Forward reported at the time.

New York University last month announced they too would be following in Zuckerberg’s footsteps and banning criticism of Zionists as a form of discriminatory “hate speech.”