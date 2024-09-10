Candace Owens Suspended, Demonetized on YouTube for ‘Hate Speech’ Criticizing Jews

By Chris Menahan – Information Liberation
Conservative commentator Candace Owens was suspended from YouTube on Monday and fully demonetized for sharing an interview with Kanye “Ye” West which contained “claims that Jewish people control the media,” which the social media site said is “hate speech.”
“There will be no show today, or at all this week. That’s because @YouTube has issued me a strike and a one week suspension for my sit down with Kanye,” Owens said Monday on X. “They also removed the interview as ‘hate speech’, as it was mass reported by Zionists. Their tactics never change.”
“All who watched that podcast know that Ye was calm, and filled with love—speaking about the world coming together to defeat evil,” Owens added. “2.5 million people watched my debate with Rabbi Shmuley last week. The world knows why I am being targeted and frankly, I have never felt more confident that I am the right person for this to happen.”
The email she received from Google-owned YouTube says her interview with Ye was removed “because it violates our hate speech policies.”
“Specifically, the video in question contains claims that Jewish people control the media.”
An email she shared shows YouTube telling her that her channel has been suspended from the YouTube Partner Program for “content that incites hatred.”
“Thus far, I have had zero strikes on my @YouTubeCreators account,” Owens said. “I have now been inundated with 3 back to back content hits within minutes, plus an email that I am now fully demonetized. We all know exactly who is behind this and why.”
Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta earlier this year announced they too would be censoring criticism of “Zionists” as “hate speech.”
The decision expanded an earlier policy Zuckerberg enacted for Facebook and Instagram in 2020 to ban all Holocaust denial as well as all content which depicts “Jewish people running the world or controlling major institutions such as media networks, the economy or the government.”
“The idea of banning content that promotes stereotypes of Jewish global control came up a year ago, in a meeting with several Jewish groups convened by Facebook, and was pushed primarily by the World Jewish Congress,” The Jewish Daily Forward reported at the time.
New York University last month announced they too would be following in Zuckerberg’s footsteps and banning criticism of Zionists as a form of discriminatory “hate speech.”
One thought on “Candace Owens Suspended, Demonetized on YouTube for ‘Hate Speech’ Criticizing Jews”
And it ain’t jus’ the media they control. How about finances, medicine, academia, entertainment, science, porn, etc!!?
The latest Gaza atrocities got me thinking, Gee, what am I more excited about? The fake debate today, or the anniversary of Mossad’s attack on the towers, 23 years ago? Hmm…
Here’s something from many years back:
Tower Talk
Tall the two
the towering twins
Side-by-side
’till hit begins
From the sky
the plane, the drive
to get the people terrified
Fire, smoke, peril and pain
the freedom-eating peoples’ bane
Life upon a living day
moves to death and dark decay
Some say missile hit Pentagon
officials say, that’s all wrong
Was a plane, that’s the case
Yet that crash left no trace
A round hole and nothing more
a round hole like a hobbit’s door
Curious combers dressed formerly
covering truth for you and me
Seven Fifty Seven with mighty wings
file it under unsolved things
Shanksville dealt another death
little evidence on its earth
Just alibis upon that land
no hint of how this mess began
No debris to settle score
no truth for we who ask for more
Yet one building just had to talk
a seven written on its back
Watch me fall into my middle
Watch as Iz and U.S. fiddle
I’ll tell you this on one condition
eyes must see true demolition
For that it was that took me down
insurance paid out to the clown
Remember please, that it was I,
your smoking gun who shot the lie
Less famous than the other two
proof I furnished, I came through
Questions raised for many years
all the research, all the tears
But who? is what we needed to know
Who, would deal such a blow
‘Twas Iz and U.S.brokered a trust
Iz and U.S. turned life to dust
Far the suffering all this reaches
good folks left to pick up pieces
Pick up we shall, have no doubt
focused, determined, find way out
No more death for power and dough
we were lied to, most folks know
Now on the horizon for all to see
free people talking, walking free
Around the corner a mighty fight
Begging join, do what’s RIGHT!!
