This Is What the Government Calls ‘Safe and Effective’

By LIONESS OF JUDAH MINISTRY

No it is not rare, yes it is very real. The government and all those guilty must be held to account for Crimes Against Humanity

This is Tony Shingler:

“’3 years ago today since I took the AstraZeneca jab, I was diagnosed with GBS post AstraZeneca, 14 months in hospital, 8 on a ventilator. Never again will I trust NHS, regulators, or government for what they’ve done and how it has left me with permanent disabilities.’

The government and all those guilty must be held to account for Crimes Against Humanity

Video Source