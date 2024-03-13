WEF ADVISOR: AI WILL MAKE ‘BIG DECISIONS’ FOR PUBLIC

By ALTERNATIVE NEWS

A top World Economic Forum (WEF) official has told the American people that artificial intelligence (AI) will soon make all the “big decisions” for them and “tell” humans “what to do.”

Yuval Noah Harari, one of the architects behind the WEF’s anti-human agenda and a senior advisor to founder Klaus Schwab, made the declaration during an appearance on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” this week.

Harari discussed how AI will replace a large portion of the human race.

He asserted that the general public should prepare to be dominated by the rapidly developing technology.

Harari explained to viewers that throughout history people have always known what they had to teach the next generation, such as farming, building, fighting, etc.

Now, with the rapid evolution of technology, people have no clue what to teach their children and grandchildren to best prepare them for the world.

Half joking, Colbert asked, “Do we need to teach our young people anything now that AI is here?”

“How to deal with it,” Harari quickly responded, adding, “It’s still a baby, AI.

“We haven’t seen anything, yet.”

However, while Harari was warning the general public should prepare for the looming AI takeover, he changed his tune when Colbert declared that he’s ready to put “the machines” in charge now to “tell us what to do.”

The self-described transhumanist appeared reluctant to surrender to “the machines” himself.

“A lot of people are worried,” Colbert said about AI’s role in the future of humanity.

“I’m not that worried about AI.

“It just doesn’t get my blood going to get worried about AI.

“I think of some positive aspects of it.

“I mean, I have seen how humans have handled history and – not great.

“So I’m ready for the big machines that make big decisions programmed by fellows with compassion and vision.

“I’m ready for the machines to tell us what to do. Are you?”

“Not really,” Harari answered.

“It’s extremely dangerous to give up power to something we don’t understand.”

Colbert tried arguing AI technologies are just an extension of mankind and refused to accept reality when Harari said, “No, they’re not.”

“Yes, they are,” Colbert retorted.

“We made them. They are us.”

The WEF advisor explained that while humans did create AI, it is “the first technology in history” that can think and act on its own without mankind’s oversight.

“We made them, but now they become potentially independent of us,” he said.

“The one thing to know about AI, the most important thing to know about AI, it’s the first technology in history they can make decisions by itself and can create new ideas by itself.

“People compare it to the printing press, to the atom bomb.

“No, it’s completely different,” he said.

WATCH:

It’s hardly surprising that Harari is not willing to surrender “power” to AI himself as he often touts a world where “useless humans” will soon be replaced by machines, leaving only elites in charge. As Slay News reported, Harari has previously declared that “human rights are fiction, just like God.” The comments were made in a recently unearthed video of Harari during a Ted Talk. Harari explains to the crowd why he believes “useless humans” should have no rights. Before comparing human beings to “jellyfish” and chimpanzees, Harari ridicules members of the general public for their “belief in human rights.” “But human rights are just like Heaven, and like God – it’s just a fictional story that we’ve invented and spread around,” Harari declares. Harari’s anti-human teachings have become an integral component of the WEF’s agenda. As Slay News reported, Harari argues that most of the world’s human population is “useless” and serves no purpose to the global elite. Harari claims that a new class system will soon emerge that will separate global elites from the “redundant” general public. He argues that most of the world’s population will be of little use to the global elite, meaning they will no longer be “needed.” “What do we need so many humans for?” Harari declared recently. He also previously declared that “we just don’t need the vast majority of the population” in today’s world. Harari, who describes himself as a historian and futurist, argues that modern technologies like artificial intelligence “make it possible to replace the people.” Harari believes only a handful of powerful elites will populate the Earth as corporations can now use low-cost technology to replace humans. “Now, fast forward to the early 21st century when we just don’t need the vast majority of the population,” he boasted after complaining about industries being reliant on human workforces. “The future is about developing more and more sophisticated technology, like artificial intelligence [and] bioengineering. “Most people don’t contribute anything to that, except perhaps for their data, and whatever people are still doing which is useful, these technologies increasingly will make redundant and will make it possible to replace the people.”

Source: https://slaynews.com/news/wef-advisor-ai-make-big-decisions-public/

