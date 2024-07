Dear Keir Starmer,

This lady from Ukraine just set herself on fire in protest that her husband was snatched off the streets & conscripted against his will to go & die.

Are you really sure we’re defending democracy in Ukraine – where men are kidnapped off the streets & sent to… pic.twitter.com/8lsyJIKmMH

