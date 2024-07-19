Woman shoots 7-month-old baby in northeast Philly, screams ‘F*ck your baby, b*tch!’

By Katie Daviscourt – The Post Millennial

A seven-month-old baby sitting in a stroller was shot by a woman in northeast Philadelphia on Thursday. The armed suspect heartlessly shouted to the screaming mother, “F*ck your baby, b*tch!” as she fired off shots at point-blank range. The suspect fled from the scene, and the Philadelphia Police Department asked the public for help in identifying her.

Video footage released by police shows the horrifying moment the black female suspect walked past the mother pushing her baby in a stroller on the sidewalk. The assailant casually turned around and fired shots at the mother and baby within point-blank range, video shows.

The seven-month-old baby, who was shot in the leg, could be heard crying as the mother screamed out, “My baby!”

“F*ck your baby, b*tch!” the suspect shouted back before walking away from the scene.

Police told NBC Philadelphia that the child’s father chased the suspect down the street, and while he was in pursuit, the suspect turned around and opened fire on him.

Authorities said that when officers arrived on the scene, the parents could not be located. A neighbor described as a “good Samaritan” took the baby to a local hospital to be treated, according to ABC 6.

Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said: “We’re very lucky that seven-month-old baby is in stable condition.”

Small explained that it took police roughly an hour to locate the mother and father who were not from the area.

Police described the suspect as a heavy-set black female with black dreadlocks. She was wearing a black hoodie, light blue jeans, and white shoes at the time of the shooting.

The incident occurred on the 4000 block of Meridian Street in the Holmesburg neighborhood around 5:50 pm. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact police at 215-686-TIPS.