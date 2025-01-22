This will not Make America Healthy Again.
No medical decisions without RFK Jr, period! pic.twitter.com/jdE6zvfJmS
— Died Suddenly (@DiedSuddenly_) January 22, 2025
One thought on “This will not Make America Healthy Again.”
Yep I saw this video yesterday and knew this would get everyone upset and I’m glad it did. Trump gets rid of RFK in order to back these assholes. Typical narcissistic Trump. All he cares about is making business deals and taking credit for them, so he can look good in the spotlight. He only cares about the money and not about the morals or ethics. Hence why he brought out the jab in his first administration. He hasn’t changed one bit and never will.
I’m glad he brought tik tok as it takes advantage of his weakness. Instead of helping him gain billions, it will only help expose him and the elites in the long run. His infatuation with greed while being in the spotlight is his worst enemy.