Throwing Your Money Away

By Wall Street Apes

The IRS received $80 Billion from the Inflation Reduction Act, planning to target the rich



The IRS is bragging they were able to recover $520 million from wealthy taxpayers

That’s a $79,480,000,000 loss for American Taxpayers

“This will blow your mind. Are you ready for this? The IRS bragged that they’ve received, as of April 15th, led to the collection of $520 million from wealthy taxpayers. Are you ready for this? The IRS has been bolstered by $80 billion in new funding directed by the Inflation Reduction Act.

Folks, we give the IRS $80 billion to help them raise $520 million? That is an economic disaster.

That’s how government works. Give us $80 billion so we can come up with $520 million from wealthy taxpayers. We’ve been better off if we’d let it all go. Keep the $80 billion.”

