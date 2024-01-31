New York May Screw 4,000 Legal Residents Out Of A Job – So Migrants Can Have Them

To make these jobs more accessible, the state is proposing to create “transitional” titles with requirements more in line with the candidates’ qualifications. Once in those jobs, the workers would receive training and support to help them gain the necessary skills to be eligible for permanent roles. -Bloomberg

“These individuals are able to perform many of the core duties of the positions that state agencies seek to fill,” the memo continues.

Amid an influx of over 170,000 migrants bussed from southern border states ill-equipped to handle them, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) has proposed a $2.4 billion plan to help provide for them. She’s also called on the Biden administration to speed up work permits, and boost federal aid for the migrants – arguing that letting them work would help the state’s economy and mitigate the humanitarian crisis.

Nevermind the 14% of New York state that’s already living in poverty, or the roughly 436,000 unemployed legal New York residents.

According to NYC Mayor Eric Adams (D), the city will peel off roughly $10.6 billion in taxpayer funds to care for migrants over the three-year period ending in June 2025, with the city spending an average of $352 per night to care for each migrant family, according to city budget officials.

“This initiative, which has not yet been implemented, would offer temporary employment opportunities that are available for anyone who can legally work in the United States,” said Hochul spox Avi Small. “Governor Hochul has prioritized modernizing our state workforce and eliminating red tape, and she has instituted a series of reforms to achieve that goal.”