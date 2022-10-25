Trencher Alert

For those still having issues getting to the site without the ssl warning, you may need to clear your cache. Alternatively, you can simply remove the s from the end of the http in the url.
Hopefully this will counter the attack.
Thanks for the post, Henry. Last week for a few days I had to deal with this crapola, but when I disabled my MacAfee anti-virus software, no problems. I think after John MacAfee died a couple of years ago, that company went woke, and I when my subscription expires I will no longer use MacAfee. And FTTWR isn’t the only site MacAfee has prevented me from viewing either. Not using Norton, either!