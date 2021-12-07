Trencher Alert: The shit we have to deal with

Here are a couple of emails we received this morning, the first was sent at 3:04 am:

Dear Henry Shilvey,

My name is Ben Keller. I’m a journalist who previously worked for the Maven, and PINAC news. As of December 7, 2021, I am demanding that you cease and desist publishing the work you’ve plagiarized on your website from the trenches world report. FYI, I recently signed with the Round Table Media company, a sister company of the Maven, and I will be informing their legal department of your perpetual plagiarism, which includes not only articles stolen from myself, but also articles stolen from the Free Thought Project and others, who are also newly partnered with Round Table media.

I am demanding that you cease and desist publishing any future content written by myself. Additionally, I am demanding that you remove each and every article from your website written by me.

Like I said, I’ll be forwarding this information onto the legal department at the round table, and file a lawsuit within the appropriate federal court for monetary damages.

Additionally, if the situation is not remedied in a reasonable amount of time, I’ll also be reporting the plagiarism to google, etcetera.

Thank You for you immediate attention regarding this matter.

Cheers,

Ben Keller

Here is the second email sent at 3:59 am

Hello Mr. Shivley,

So I gather you likely won’t be responding to my request by taking down my work. And I gather you probably won’t respond with a coherent reply in regards to copyright/plagiarism laws, because it doesn’t seem you are aware of how that works, how what you’re doing is essentially theft, etc. You claim to be an author, but I haven’t found anything on your site that you’ve actually written yourself. It’s surprising more people haven’t gone pursued legal action similar to what Chris Sadowski filed against you … and won by the way.

I’m prepared to retain the services of attorney Mathew Higbee.

I can respect what you’re trying to do on some level. But on another level what you’re doing is stealing. Theres no way around that fact. And it seems like you feel entitled to do so.

I hope you take this matter seriously and at the very least, at least stop plagiarizing my work, and remove it from your site ASAP.

If not, well, then, I guess we’ll just have to see what a judge says about that.

Cheers,

Ben

And here is my response sent at 8:03 am after we had removed all the PINAC News articles that we could find:

Mr. Keller,

We have never had a problem taking down anybody’s articles or videos who do not want them on our site. All it takes is a simple request.

You see, we are a discussion site. Our readers send in the articles they wish to discuss and we discuss them. Once we’ve discussed them, I don’t care if they stay up another day.

I think you had better read that Mandamus again, especially the supposed order from the judge. Just typing in your name is not a signature, electronic or otherwise.

Any time Matthew Higbee wants to try and attack me again, he is welcome to give her a go. It is all done by fucking computers and bots. He had two more that he “was going to sue me for” and when it reached the point where a human being was taking a look at the paper work they were promptly withdrawn.

As to my own contribution to this site, I have written over two thousand articles, free for anyone to copy. I wrote them under my own name and two pseudonyms, Rick Bronson and Rachel Cohen.

I will be contacting Carlos Miller, founder of PINAC News, letting him know that all the PINAC News articles have been removed and why. And I will be showing your emails and my response on the front page of From the Trenches so that every reader will know that your interest is not in the cause for freedom and liberty, but rather for mammon. I’m sure that will dissuade them from reading anything you write again.

If you can find anything else you have wrote on this site that we missed in removing, do let me know and it will be taken down immediately.

Many authors, even ones writing for other sites, send us their articles themselves because they want to see what the people in the jungle on the front lines think about their work.

And don’t you ever threaten me again, you son of a bitch.

Henry Shivley

(By that way that is not an electronic signature, it is just my name.)

Update: We sent a copy of the first email to Matt Agorist over at The Free Thought Project and asked him if he wanted us to take down their articles.

Here is his reply:

Hi Henry, you can certainly keep any and all articles of ours posted on

your website. We want the information to get out, we only ask that you

credit us as the source.



Best regards,



Matt