NOW – Canada's PM Trudeau: "Even though the blockades are lifted… this state of emergency is not over." pic.twitter.com/DY75gIqrsg
— Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) February 21, 2022
Posted: February 21, 2022
One thought on “Trudeau: “Even though the blockades are lifted… this state of emergency is not over.””
Petty little tyrant fkr would make his dad and step dad proud Let’s Go Brandeau! #FJT