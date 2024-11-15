🇺🇸🇮🇱 Trump says he wants to eliminate free speech on college campuses on behalf of Israel:
"My first week back in the Oval Office, my administration will inform every college president that, if you do not end antisemitic propaganda, they will lose their accreditation and federal…
November 15, 2024
One thought on “Trump says he wants to eliminate free speech on college campuses on behalf of Israel:”
The Supreme Dictator has spoken. Speak back, in all ways imaginable.
“Persecution for opinion is the master vice of society.”
— Frances Wright
“Let us be clear: censorship is cowardice. … It masks corruption. It is a school of torture: it teaches, and accustoms one to the use of force against an idea, to submit thought to an alien ‘other.’ But worst still, censorship destroys criticism, which is the essential ingredient of culture.”
— Pablw Cuadra
“If all mankind minus one were of one opinion, mankind would be no more justified in silencing that one person than he, if he had the power, would be justified in silencing mankind.”
— John Stuart Mill
“To hell with the censors! Give me knowledge or give me death!”
— Kurt Vonnegut
“Censorship is telling a man he can’t have a steak just because a baby can’t chew it.”
— Mark Twain
