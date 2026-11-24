Trump’s cyber director pick has deep ties to Israeli intelligence

By ¡Do Not Panic! – The Grayzone

The Trump administration’s pick for new national ⁠cyber director, Kirsten Davies, is deeply connected to Israeli intelligence, having served on the board of three cyber companies founded by top ranking Israeli spies.

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According to her financial disclosures, Kirsten Davies, who is leaving her cyber job at the Pentagon to join the White House, served for ten years on the board of Team 8, a venture capital firm set up by Nadav Zafrir. Zafrir is one of the most influential figures in Israeli military intelligence. He spent twenty-five years in the Israeli military and nearly fifteen years as a spy, working first for cyber hacking Unit 81 before joining Unit 8200, the Zionist regime’s primary spy agency. He joined Unit 8200 as deputy commander in 2005 and became chief of the agency in 2009. His time there covered numerous assaults on Gaza including the murderous attacks over three weeks in 2008-2009 which saw the regime murder 1,400 Palestinian civilians and destroy 50,000 homes. Zafrir was also responsible for setting up the Israeli military’s online warfare unit known as Cyber Command which is believed to have coordinated the 2024 pager terrorist attack on Lebanon.

Zafrir left Unit 8200 in 2013 and set up Team 8, where he was joined by Davies in 2015. She worked alongside him for more than nine years before Zafrir left in 2024 and handed the reins over to his former Unit 8200 colleague Liran Grinberg. When Davies herself left Team 8 to take up her first government job as the Pentagon’s chief information officer last December, Team 8 congratulated her on Linked In. In a post the firm called her “a long-time villager,” a reference to the community of former spies and cybersecurity professionals Team 8 coordinates under the banner of the ‘CISO Village.’ Team 8’s CEO Grinberg was one of the many Israelis who commented to congratulate her.

While serving on the Team 8 board, Davies concurrently served on the board of another Israeli start-up called Talon Cyber Security. Talon was founded by two more Zionist regime spooks, Ohad Bobrov and Ofer Ben-Noon. Bobrov, according to his Linked In profile spent seven years in Unit 8200, while Ben-Noon was a captain managing a signals intel team.

Davies, who needs to be confirmed by the Senate before she can take up the White House job permanently, added to her Israeli board positions in 2023, joining Claroty as an advisor. Claroty manages cyber infrastructure for critical national industrial systems such as energy, electricity and was founded by another senior Unit 8200 commander called Amir Zilberstein. Intriguingly, just five days before Davies was sworn in at the Pentagon last year, Claroty announced it had won contracts to guard sensitive US military and intelligence facilities, including missile sites.

Before joining the Pentagon, Davies was also on the board of San Francisco-based VC firm NightDragon Management Company. Nightdragon, which has invested in more than twenty-five Israeli cyber companies started by regime intelligence personnel, was founded by Dave Dewalt. DeWalt is also the chairman of Clatory and is a veteran of the US security state, having served on the US National Security Telecommunications Advisory Council under Bush, Obama, Trump and Biden.

Davies’ nomination has been covered widely in the media over the last twenty-four hours, but her extensive connections to the intelligence apparatus of the Israeli state have gone entirely unreported.

Given Israel’s known history of spying on US facilities and cultivating double agents, Davies’ connections to a cadre of Israeli spies raise serious questions. Will US cyber systems, many of which have faced outages and hacking attempts in recent weeks, be safer under her or more exposed?

Davies’ rapid ascension to the heart of the US government is more evidence, as if we needed more evidence, that Zionists have a vice-like grip on the US political system.

Her nomination is now a test for the new Democrat-controlled Senate, which in January will vote on her permanent appointment. The Senate has three options. It could confirm her without a public hearing and overlook her history of working with Israeli spies. Alternatively, the Senate could refer her nomination to the relevant committee and initiate a hearing. This hearing could be perfunctory, a rubber-stamping of her nomination with a few soft balls thrown her way. Or the committee could force her to document her ties to the intelligence apparatus of the Israeli regime, while publicly questioning the implications of those ties.