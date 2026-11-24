Israeli Channel 14 panelist Ramy Piro: ‘There are no uninvolved in Gaza. Anyone near a terrorist is a terrorist. It doesn’t matter how old he is… take him out while he’s still small. It is very hard to produce one FINAL SOLUTION.’

And the other panelist, a local council member, just nodded in agreement. This isn’t a fringe comment on a dark corner of the internet. This is mainstream Israeli media

This is the consensus of a supremacist, genocidal society. And they are proud of their evil https://t.co/Y8XILRtb63

— Ounka (@OunkaOnX) November 24, 2026