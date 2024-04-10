🇺🇸🇵🇸 Tucker Carlson On Christians Supporting Israel
“If you wake up in the morning and decide your Christian faith requires you to support a foreign government blowing up churches and killing Christians, I think you’ve lost the thread.” pic.twitter.com/K5xMAwexD0
Tucker nailed this one, but so did the priest. To call yourself Christian and support Israel’s genocide of anyone, especially fellow Christians, is…. not exactly Christian, and they will regret putting Israel on the same footing as Christ. Just another reason young Christians are leaving Christian Zionism.
