🔥 Two New Lawsuits Test Whether COVID Vaccine Manufacturers Can Be Sued

“We told them they wouldn’t be liable for negligence. We didn’t tell them that they would not be liable for willful misconduct…You can’t immunize Pfizer or Moderna for willful malfeasance behind the… pic.twitter.com/pDnEnmZuyN

— Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) October 31, 2023