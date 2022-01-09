Tyranny around the world

Dying Patients Being Denied Care in Locked-Down Xi’an Sparks Outrage

On New Year’s Day in the locked-down Chinese city of Xi’an, a woman who was eight months pregnant miscarried while waiting in the freezing cold outside a hospital. She had been denied entry because her negative COVID-19 test result was invalid by a few hours.

Philippines: Manila Bans Unvaccinated from Leaving Homes, Duterte Threatens Arrest

Metro Manila’s government issued an edict this week forbidding residents unvaccinated against the Chinese coronavirus from leaving their homes for non-essential reasons for an indefinite amount of time as part of the region’s effort to contain a surging caseload of the disease, the South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported Thursday.

Italy: Covid passports will soon be needed to enter banks, public and postal offices. No pass no access to the financial system.

Say goodbye to your freedoms. From the end of January you will need a Greenpass to enter banks in Italy.

For the time being they still accept a negative test with Greenpass basic but if they ever upgrade to Greenpass Super and I am sure they would love to only proof of boosting will be accepted and your access to the financial system will be severely limited if you are not up to date with your quarterly shots.